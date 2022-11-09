The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has been accused by the Labor leader, Keir Starmer, of appointing “a sad and mediocre manager who vents by intimidating those under him”, after the resignation of Gavin Williamson, accused of multiple episodes of bullying. The Conservative leader expressed “great sadness” about the dismissal in a letter to the resigned and in Parliament has described his conduct as “unacceptable.” He has claimed that he knew nothing of the behavior of the disgraced politician, but there are testimonies that he was notified.

Sunak has been at 10 Downing Street for just over two weeks and is showing weakness against Starmer in the jousting of the Commons. He refused to go to the climate summit, COP27, and changed his mind. His election has not had a strong impact on voter preferences, according to polls. But his specialty is economics and next week his Government Budget will be presented.

The resignation of Secretary of State Sin Portfolio dents the reputation of a prime minister who, on October 25, promised to govern with integrity and responsibility. Hours later he appointed a cabinet in which the controversial interior minister, Suella Braverman, stood out, and which included Williamson, fired by the two previous heads of government, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, without a specific task.

The now resigned had a relevant role in Sunak’s campaign among the deputies of the parliamentary group to take over the leadership of the Conservative Party in the summer. He won that first phase, but lost to Liz Truss in the militant vote. And Braverman, the new star of the party’s right, announced her support for Sunak after she resigned to replace Truss.

The now leader would have paid those debts with cabinet appointments. Braverman’s has been widely criticized because she had resigned as minister six days earlier, for sending confidential cabinet documents to ideological collaborators. It is not clear about the circumstances of her resignation. And her aggressive rhetoric on immigration grates with the compassionate conservatism promised by Sunak.

Wendy Morton, who was the Conservative parliamentary group’s chief discipline officer during Truss’s brief tenure, reported Williamson to an ethics oversight committee for sending her swearing and insulting phone messages because Morton wouldn’t give her invitations to attend the funeral. of Queen Elizabeth II. He felt punished for not supporting Truss as a leader.

childish and cruel



‘The Sunday Times’ published images of the texts between Williamson and Morton on Sunday. It also reported that the first woman appointed as chief of discipline of the conservative group reported the episode of intimidation to her party and to the Cabinet Ministry committee that oversees ethics in public service. That information reached Sunak before naming Williamson according to the ‘Times’. And the prime minister has denied it.

Morton’s audacity encouraged Defense Ministry officials to denounce Williamson as a thug when he ran the department. He is remembered for saying that Vladimir Putin “should go away and shut up” following the attempted murder by Russian agents of a former exiled colleague in Salisbury. And for leaking confidential information from the National Security Council to the press.

The minister would have recommended to his officials that they cut their throats or throw themselves out of the window, according to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’. They would be episodes of a behavior of constant “deliberate humiliation and intimidation”. One of the officials filed a formal complaint Tuesday. And a former colleague of Williamson’s went on television to describe him as a bully. After speaking with Sunak, he announced his resignation.

He has a childish air in his voice, in his complexion and in the lighting of his eyes. When May appointed him head of the parliamentary group, she bought a tarantula which she kept in a drawer in her office. He got it right again who was going to win in the Conservative infighting and took over Johnson’s campaign to replace May. His capital was the exhaustive knowledge of the private life of his colleagues.

A deputy was threatened with disclosing her sexual life if she persisted in maintaining a position that bothered the Government. To another he gave a check to get out of financial trouble, but ordered the deputy who brought him the check to make it clear to him that from then on he, Williamson, “owned him.” He could be seen in Parliament covering his mouth while telling something confidential to another ‘tory’. The king of gossip has fallen. Starmer told Rishi that he appointed him because of his own fragility in the face of intimidation.