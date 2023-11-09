Kommersant: Russian Auchan asked suppliers not to raise prices until the end of 2023

The Russian Auchan, a structure of the French Auchan, asked suppliers not to raise prices until the end of this year. Otherwise, the retail chain will be forced to turn to regulators, reports Kommersant with reference to market participants.

In the industry Telegram– the Okoloriteil channel published a copy of the corresponding letter from the retail chain to the manufacturers. The document, in particular, talks about “continuous trends in rising prices” in all product segments. At the same time, the increase in prices in certain categories was considered justified by Auchan. However, the retail chain will not accept price increases for goods whose supplies have already been agreed upon until December 31.

“If suppliers insist on increasing the cost of goods, we will be forced to inform the regulatory authorities (Ministry of Industry and Trade, Federal Antimonopoly Service – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” explains the letter from the retail chain.

Auchan Russia also said that the chain invites suppliers to “make joint efforts to curb price increases ahead of the New Year holidays.” This is necessary to curb inflation in the Russian market.

Previously, the Central Bank (CB) allowed consumer prices in Russia to rise above 6-7 percent by the end of 2023. The regulator noted that a steady trend of accelerating inflation in the domestic market has been observed since the summer. In January-September, core inflation (excluding changes in the cost of food and energy) in the country amounted to 4.6 percent and exceeded the target level set by the leadership of the Central Bank by 0.6 percent.