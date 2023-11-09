Agustín Rossi and Victoria Villarruel, running mates of Sergio Massa and Javier Milei, respectively. El País / Bloomberg

With ten days left until the second round of Argentina’s presidential elections, the vice presidential candidates, the Peronist Agustín Rossi and the far-right Victoria Villarruel, held a tense televised debate. Both accused each other of lying on repeated occasions and looked for their rival’s weak points. Rossi emphasized the rupture of relations with Brazil and China that Javier Milei’s party defends, as well as the promised cuts in public education and health and his demand for the military dictatorship. The candidate for La Libertad Avanza (LLA) accused the Peronist of selling Argentines a fantasy world: “They had 4 years to change and they didn’t. What country are you offering us more than a simple lie? Villarruel also listed the multiple corruption scandals surrounding Kirchnerism.

The toughest moments were experienced in the four minutes of free discussion that the two candidates had after each of the four topics addressed: economy and work; security and defense; health, education and social policies; and justice, human rights and transparency. In some sections, Rossi and Villarruel spoke over each other without hearing each other, while the moderators asked them to do their best to respect each other. Tired of the interruptions, Rossi accused Villarruel of “having, like Milei, a lot of violence in his discursive question,” while she responded that it was a debate: “If you want to do a monologue, go to the theater.”

The candidate of the ruling Union for the Homeland (UxP) alliance stressed that “it is a bad decision by Javier Milei to want to cut trade relations with Brazil and China,” because they are “two of the main commercial destinations” of Argentina. This Wednesday Milei once again insisted that he will not meet with the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, “because he is a communist and corrupt.” Villarruel played down the matter and recalled that Kirchnerism has also favored some diplomatic ties and has relegated others due to ideological affinity: “Don’t come to play Mother Teresa because you have fought with countless nations to align with Bolivia, Venezuela and Nicaragua ”.

The current Chief of Staff defended the importance of free public education for the progress of Argentines and recalled that if he had had to pay for it, as Milei proposes, millions of Argentines would not have been able to pursue university studies, as was his case. . She also criticized the attacks carried out by LLA against the radical Raúl Alfonsín, the first president of Argentina after the return to democracy, in 1983. The far-right candidate accused him of having a hypocritical speech: “Rossi defends education and health that they do not use . Every time they have a medical problem they go to a private sanatorium.” He also denounced that the current Government has done nothing against the insecurity that Argentines suffer: “They see you saying some very interesting figures, but in real life those who are in the suburbs when the sun goes down have to barricade themselves in.” at home,” Villarruel said.

The La Libertad Avanza candidate read part of her interventions, but she was especially solid when she spoke about the corruption scandals and the judicial cases open to Kirchnerism. Among them she cited the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, the bags with dollars that a former high-ranking official of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner threw into a convent, the vacation on a luxury yacht of the former Buenos Aires Chief of Staff and the illegal espionage scandal known this week. . “Then tell us, Rossi, what it’s like to spy on judges,” she told him, referring to the Peronist candidate’s time at the Federal Intelligence Agency. The candidate used Milei’s campaign slogan to close many of her interventions: “Continuity or change.”

Rossi dedicated the block on human rights to remember the atrocities perpetrated by State terrorism between 1976 and 1983 and the consequences of that systematic plan that continue to this day, as is the case of those who still do not know where their missing relatives or the babies that the repressors stole and gave to families who raised them under a false identity. “We are going to continue looking for them,” Rossi warned about the grandchildren that the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo are looking for. “There were 30,000 detainees missing, stop claiming the dictatorship,” he insisted. Villarruel, who reduces the systematic plan of State terrorism to “some excesses” of the military, denied it: “It wasn’t 30,000, stop lying.”

At the time of questions and answers, the Peronist candidate reminded her that a photograph shows her participating in a march to demand the release of soldiers convicted of crimes against humanity. “Do you agree with the freedom of the genocidaires?” Rossi asked him. The far-right candidate avoided answering. “What seems important to me is that we recognize that here there were victims of terrorism who do not have human rights,” she said in response, referring to the victims of the guerrillas who acted in Argentina during the 1970s.

In the final minute, both summarized the proposal that their political spaces represent. The LLA candidate defined Massa as “the past marked by corruption, insecurity, lack of education, inflation.” In contrast, she assured that the formula headed by Milei is “the future of an Argentina full of hope, with the police who protect, Justice without fear, the doctors who help alleviate the pain.” The candidate asked for the vote to “change Argentina forever.” For her part, Rossi assured that two models of society are at stake. “With Sergio Massa we invite you to live in a society that privileges family, health, education, work, a society without violence where none of your dreams have a price,” she concluded.

This Sunday it will be Massa and Milei’s turn. Both will star in the third and final presidential debate. It will be his last opportunity to face the cameras before the call to the polls on November 19.

