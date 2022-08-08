Baza: a military airfield was shelled in the Kursk region, 115 kilometers from the border with Ukraine

In the Kursk region, a military airfield, which is located 115 kilometers from the border, was fired with mortar shells. Baza writes about an attempted attack from Russian territory in Telegram-channel.

On August 6, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, reported that an attempt at sabotage was stopped at the airfield, which is now closed to receive civil aircraft and where the Russian military is based.

According to Baza, the shelling was carried out from the village of Podlesny in the Kursk region. The publication learned that the attackers fired five mortar shells. No one was hurt, buildings and the runway were not damaged.

The unknown persons who fired at the military airfield from Russian territory have not yet been found.

A high level of terrorist threat has been extended in the Kursk region until August 23. He urged residents to be vigilant and report suspicious citizens and objects to number 112. From the classification of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, it follows that the “yellow” level of danger is introduced if there is information about the real possibility of committing a terrorist attack.