Fans of padel in Italy and, consequently, also the traumas related to the practice of this sport, especially in the population between 35 and 55 years old. Accidents mainly concern the elbow (20%), ankle (19%), lumbar spine (14%), shoulder and knee (12%). The percentage of injuries increases with age, a high body mass index and poor agility of the players. Paolo Arrigoniorthopedist of the team of the first Orthopedic Clinic of the territorial social health company Gaetano Pini-Cto of Milan, and padel enthusiast, explains how to avoid problems, injuries or trauma.

The first advice is to “do not abruptly interrupt the ‘kinetic chain’ that allows a padel player to move the racket quickly, thus minimizing functional efforts at the joint level. The kinetic chain – specifies the expert – starts from feet and involves the knees, hips, lumbar spine and trunk, shoulder, elbow, wrist up to the hand and racket. When the energy transfer is not well coordinated, the chain is interrupted, causing an overload to one or more joints. In padel, unlike tennis, overhead strokes are mainly performed, with functional overloads on all joints. For this reason the joints of the upper limbs are more susceptible to chronic injuries, from overuse and repeated microtrauma. of the lower limbs, on the other hand, are more affected by acute injuries “.

As in tennis, one of the most common problems is lateral elbow tendinopathy (lateral epicondylitis or ‘tennis elbow’). In fact, the elbow tendons put under stress by the vibrations and recoils of the racket can become inflamed, causing lateral elbow pain and also triggering a degenerative process. As for the shoulder, the repeated athletic gesture can lead to rupture of the rotator cuff tendons. “The rotator cuff is a muscle-tendon complex which, working in synergy with the deltoid, allows the shoulder to be raised. A reduction in strength and the appearance of pain during shoulder elevation must always lead to suspicion of tendinopathy or injury of the rotator cuff “, underlines Arrigoni. The padel also puts a strain on the wrists. The most frequently encountered pathology at this level is the tendinopathy of the ulnar extensor of the carpus, a consequence of repeated forehand strokes. The lesion of the fibrocartilage-triangular complex can also arise in athletes who practice this sport.

Injuries to the lower limbs, ankles and knees are also very common among padel athletes. “Repeated changes of direction and impact with the ground during jumps can lead to meniscal or knee ligament injuries. Often they cause knee sprains with elongation and medial collateral ligament injury,” notes Arrigoni. “Meniscal injuries – he specifies – can occur individually or associated with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. In this case, surgery must be performed and the athlete will not be able to return to the field for 6 months”.

“Ankle sprains are also an extremely common event – continues the orthopedist – Usually it is a momentary loss of joint relationships in inversion with the stretching or injury of the lateral ligament complex of the ankle. Among these, the most involved is the Anterior peroneal-talar ligament. In these cases it is necessary to intervene promptly following adequate protocols in order to limit the risk of post-traumatic instability, with braces that must be worn for 4-6 weeks depending on the extent of the sprain. common is the lesion of the Achilles tendon “, which cannot be treated except surgically. Finally, padel players often complain of pain in the lumbar area.

Padel, the expert points out, is an extremely fun and recreational sport, but at the same time very complex and physically demanding. “Knowing the risk factors helps to prevent injuries and, at the same time, to increase one’s performance. To minimize the risks it is necessary to work on technique – recommends Arrigoni – to have a careful athletic preparation, to do muscle strengthening exercises and stretching. The climatic temperature, the pitch, inadequate equipment, the grip of the racquet or the size of the handle must also be taken into consideration. It is also important to provide for periods of rest. “