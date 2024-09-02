GDP: Istat, acquired growth 2024 is equal to 0.6%

The acquired GDP growth for 2024 is equal to 0.6%. This is certified by Istat in the survey of the accounts of the second quarter. The full estimate of quarterly economic accounts provides substantial confirmation of preliminary estimates of GDP for the second quarter of 2024cwith a quarterly growth of 0.2% and a trend growth of 0.9%. This is what we read in the note on the quarterly economic accounts released by Istat.

GDP: Istat, demand has less impact, on services, down industry

The growth of GDP is due “in part to the components of domestic demand, thanks to the positive contribution of 0.1 percentage points of both household consumption and investments and the negative contribution of public administration spending of 0.1 points”. This is what we read in the note on the quarterly economic accounts released by Istat. “Instead, the positive contribution provided by the variations in inventories is more consistent, equal to 0.4 percentage points, which contrasts the negative contribution of net foreign demand, which subtracts 0.3 points from the growth of GDP”, explains the statistics institute.

“In terms of added value, the service sector is growing, while agriculture, forestry and fishing, as well as the industrial sector, are decreasing.“, Istat notes. “Both job positions and per capita incomes are growing, while both hours worked and work units are decreasing”, concludes the Institute’s comment.