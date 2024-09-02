After a long interrogation that started with lies and contradictions, the 17-year-old finally confessed. He was the one who committed the family massacre. The motive is being investigated

The triple homicide, which took place on the night between August 31 and September 1 in the family villa in Paderno Dugnano, in the province of Milan, was committed by him, the 17-year-old son. After a long interrogation, which began with lies and contradictions, the boy finally confessed to the horror he had committed. Investigators are now looking into the motive.

destroyed family

A motive that will hardly be able to even partially explain the brutality with which the very young killer exterminated his entire family. Dad Fabio51 years old, the mother Daniela of 49 and his little brother Lorenzo Unfortunately, 12 years old are no longer there.

The motive is still unknown

Faced with the scale of such a tragedy, beyond the dutiful and stunned silence into which it leaves us all plunged, there is that single, instinctive question that echoes in our minds: Why?

Why would a boy with an apparently serene and peaceful life, surrounded by the love of a united, happy and wealthy family who only the night before the murder had gathered to celebrate his father’s birthday, even think of putting an end to all of this?

From the boy still no clear answer on the motive. Just a simple admission of guilt: “I killed them, alone”. A confession that retracted the previous statement initially given to the police. That is, that he killed his father after discovering that he had in turn killed his mother and little brother.

The 17-year-old later admitted in the hours that followed:

“There is no real reason why I killed them. I felt like a foreign body in my family. Oppressed. I thought that by killing them all I would be free from this discomfort”

The latter, according to initial reconstructions, would have been the first victim of the 17-year-old’s murderous fury, attacked with particular relentlessness.

Triple Murder in Paderno Dugnano

The first version released to investigators

The boy, who confessed to the triple homicide, initially gave a different version of the facts to the police officers, who he himself had alerted that same night.

The 17-year-old immediately admitted his responsibility for his father’s death. However, he lied about everything else. He told investigators that he found his father sitting on a chair with the knife used to kill his mother and little brother next to him. The same knife, which he said his father continued to hold to attack him in his brother’s room, which is connected to his.

12-year-old brother stabbed dozens times

Based on the first tests carried out by the coroner on the bodies of the three victims and on the findings collected by the forensic team inside the house, it emerged that the highest number of stab wounds, we are talking about dozens, were inflicted on the 12-year-old brother.

The child was allegedly attacked while he was sleeping in his bed. The boy’s parents were instead found on the floor still wearing their nightwear. It is assumed that the father and mother, who entered at different times, were somehow neutralized by the son and also stabbed to death.

Father, mother and 12-year-old brother killed

A story full of contradictions and lies

The 17-year-old’s story, filled with lies and contradictions, has not yet revealed the true motive for the monstrous act committed.

A judicial source revealed to ANSA: “It has not yet been reconstructed and perhaps it will take a long time to explain such an atrocious gesture“.

The investigations, therefore, in this second phase will have to dig deep into the nature of the relationships existing between the various family members. And from here try to understand, if it is ever possible, the reasons that would have pushed the 17-year-old to commit such a heinous crime.

The birthday party is also being investigated

Investigators will also focus their investigations on the father’s birthday party which took place just the evening before the insane murder.

All participants will be interviewed: the goal is to try to understand whether or not something special happened during the evening. All the electronic devices in the boy’s possession will be examined and all the people closest to him will be interviewed.

investigations in progress

The hope is that some more answers may emerge regarding the motivations that led to the commission of this terrible family massacre.