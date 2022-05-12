“If the collapse in births is not arrested, Italy will have five million fewer inhabitants in 2050, of which 2 million are young, compared to the current scarce 59 million. Not only will we lose 2 million young people but in less than 30 years we will have an Italy in which the elderly component will have grown further. There will be 1,700,000 people aged at least 90, double the current 800,000. Not only, the 20 thousand over one hundred year olds who are there today will be 80 thousand“. So at Adnkronos Giancarlo BlangiardoPresident of Istat, on the sidelines of the States General of the Birth in progress at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome, now in their second edition.

“It’s clear that it will be a much heavier country from the point of view of its structure – adds Blangiardo – and probably with greater difficulty in being able to cope with the problems of balance that derive from having a population precisely balanced with respect to the different seasons of life “.

During his speech on the first day of the General States of Birth, the president of Istat had raised the alarm: “If the demographic collapse is not arrested, Italy will have 54 million inhabitants in 2050, 5 less than today. Of the total population – he warns – only a little more than one in two people would be of working age, with 52% of people between 20-66 years old who should provide for both the care and training of people under twenty (16% ), and the production of adequate resources for the maintenance and assistance of pensioners (32%). In this context, annual births could drop in 2050 to 298 thousand units, numbers very far from the hoped for 500 thousand annual births considered necessary for achieving the correct demographic balance ”.