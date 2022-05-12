In 10 days, Formula 1 will run at Montmeló for the second time, after the pre-season tests. That of 2022 could be the last edition with the chicane just before the New Holland corner, which takes the cars to the finish straight.

To say it was the director of the circuit José Luis Santamaría: “We have worked to homologate at the Grade 1 level (the one needed to host F1, ed) the old track without the chicane before the finish“, Explained Santamaría to SoyMotor on the occasion of the presentation of the next Spanish Grand Prix. “TOWe already have the solution for this route, which consists in increasing safety with Tecpro barriers. We will validate this layout and it will be up to Formula 1 to decide which conformation to use. The idea is that, with these new security measures, the circuit can be Grade 1 for both variants“.

The left-right introduced in 2007 has not met with great popularity with enthusiasts and the majority of pilots. In fact it is not an overtaking point and it unnecessarily slows down the cars before the finish line. George was one of the latest drivers to complain about it Russellaccording to which “if Barcelona returned to the two fast corners in the last sector it would be possible to follow the car in front closest, and you would arrive on the straight with higher speed. The wake effect would be greater and there would be more battles“.