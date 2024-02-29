You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip (photo reference).
Israeli Army/ EFE
Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip (photo reference).
According to sources, the soldiers felt 'threatened'. Hamas reported 104 dead in the incident.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
Israeli soldiers who felt “threatened” shot at Palestinians during a humanitarian aid distribution on Thursday in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli sources told AFP.
The Hamas Health Ministry reported 104 dead in this incident, accusing Israeli forces of being responsible. Israeli sources confirmed the shooting into the crowd but denied responsibility and the Israeli army spoke of dead people trampled by the crowd.
(Developing).
AFP
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Israeli #soldiers #shoot #Palestinians #aid #distribution #Gaza
Leave a Reply