Sound recordings of the late Peter R. de Vries may be made public, but the name of one person may not be mentioned. This newspaper obtained the recordings and wanted to publish a story based on them. Initially the court prohibited this, but the court now allows publication under certain conditions.
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
14:18
