An official spokesman said that Lapid, who heads the largest party in the government, is confined to his home.

Lapid wrote on Twitter: “I feel fine because I’m vaccinated. Go get vaccinated and wear a mask, and we’ll get through that together.”

Lapid is the master planner in forming Israel’s ruling coalition, and he is scheduled to take over as prime minister next year in an agreement to rotate the position with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.