On Sunday, January 9, 2022, the second part of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin with an exciting episode that continues the war between humanity and the unstoppable force of the Titans. However, a question remained: what is the euthanasia plan that the brothers want to carry out? Jaeger?

The origin of the euthanasia plan of Shingeki no Kyojin began to be devised in the mind of Zeke Jaeger, the older brother of Eren, when he met Tom ksaver, the previous holder of the Titan Beast. He became the new father figure, after she took him under her wing.

For its part, Ksaver He was a great scientist who knew in depth the implications of the Eldian people and humanity. However, everything changed when his wife found out that he was one of them, for this reason he murdered their son and then committed suicide.

This event led him to believe faithfully that the Eldian race must be extinguished, as for him it was the cause of all evil. When Ksaver shared with him this wish became the origin of the euthanasia plan of Shingeki no Kyojin.

What is Shingeki no Kyojin’s Euthanasia Plan?

Ksaver shared to Zeke the key point of the euthanasia plan of Shingeki no Kyojin: the Founding Titan (currently held by Eren jaeger) is capable of modifying the genetics of all the Eldian race, as had happened 600 years in the past.

The scientist said that during a great pandemic, the world population began to decline rapidly, except for the Eldian people who began to heal rapidly until the end of the disease.

In accordance with Ksaver, all the town of Ymir comes from the body of the Founding Titan, so you can modify your genetics only with your wish. This led to Zeke to devise the Euthanasia plan: use this ability to modify Eldian bodies to render them infertile. One more solution ‘peaceful’ to end the evil of the world.

What does it consist of?

Zeke Jaeger plans to use to eradicate his race using the Founding Titan from Eren jaeger, convinced that the world would be a better place if the race of titans had never existed, seen as the race of demons by the empire of Marley.

With the power of Founding Titan It is possible to modify the composition of the body of the Eldian race to sterilize them, so that they can no longer procreate. In this way, eventually all the Eldian people would die with the passage of time, that is the Euthanasia Plan from Shingeki no Kyojin.

For this reason is that Zeke teamed up with Eren jaeger, his brother, to carry out this Euthanasia Plan. In the words of Ksaver, the only thing that is needed to complete is that the older brother Jaeger contact your younger brother, well Eren He does not possess royal blood and cannot use this legendary ability.

In the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin, Eren already accepted the Euthanasia Plan from his brother and the Jaegerists, so it will only be a matter of time to see if he pulls it off or not.

