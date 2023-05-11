And the Sky News Arabia correspondent stated that Israeli F-16 warplanes fired a missile at a residential apartment in Hamad Town, killing three citizens, injuring those in it, some of whom were described as serious, and completely destroying it, causing damage. on the property of neighboring citizens.

With the destruction of this apartment, the number of houses that were completely and partially destroyed by Israeli missiles in different areas of the Gaza Strip rises to 14, especially in Gaza City and Rafah in the south of the Strip.

The death toll for the third day in a row reached 22 and 64 wounded, most of them children and women, some of whom had critical and serious wounds, in addition to the destruction of apartments, houses, private properties, sites and agricultural lands.

Our correspondent confirmed the renewed firing of long-range missiles from Gaza towards the cities of Tel Aviv and Jaffa.

And a new batch of missiles was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, on Wednesday evening, while Israeli planes renewed their air raids on the sites of the Islamic Jihad Movement in the Strip, according to the correspondent of “Sky News Arabia”.

The army spokesman and Israeli media said that sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Beersheba, as well as Sderot, Ashkelon and settlements around the Gaza Strip.

And Sky News Arabia sources indicated that “new and intense missile bursts were launched from the Gaza Strip towards nearby settlements, wounding 3 Israeli settlers.”

Israeli military sources had said that hundreds of rockets were launched from Gaza, most of which were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.