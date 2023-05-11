The VFU garrison in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) can be promised that a deblocking army will come to their aid, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia.

“They will fight to the end. With complete hopelessness, resistance would cease. While it is there, but it is becoming more and more difficult to provide it, ”he said.

Nevertheless, hopes for a favorable outcome for the VFU garrison are fading, Leonkov believes.

“Assault detachments are exerting pressure from the front, in recent days powerful strikes have been systematically delivered against reserves in this area. They must understand what is happening and every day their hopes are fading, ”the expert emphasized.

On May 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian assault detachments continued their attacks in order to capture quarters in the northwestern and western outskirts of Artemovsk. Airborne units fettered enemy actions on the flanks

Air strikes and artillery fire of the Russian Armed Forces hit units of the 67th mechanized, 80th air assault and 5th assault brigades of the VFU in the area of ​​the western outskirts of Artemovsk and the settlements of Krasnoye and Stupochki in the DPR.

In addition, the command post of the 107th Territorial Defense Brigade of the VFU was hit in the DPR.

According to the Russian military department, more than 240 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, three armored vehicles, four cars, as well as self-propelled guns “Gvozdika” were destroyed in the Donetsk direction in a day.

On May 10, at least 500 people and 34 units of military equipment, including howitzers, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles, were lost in the special operation zone of the VFU, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

