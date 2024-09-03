Elon Musk’s satellite internet stations will offer broadband services even in emergencies

Satellite internet stations from Starlink, a company owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk, arrived in Israel on Monday (September 2, 2024) and will be installed in the coming days. According to Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, the network will be used by authorities, hospitals and emergency centers in the north of the country.

The aim is to ensure continuity of communications in adverse situations, such as blackouts during war.”This is just the beginning. We will continue to connect Israel in both routine and emergency situations.a”, Karhi said in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) profile.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by Shlomo Karhi and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

Starlink was granted permission to operate in Israel in February. Israeli security authorities have also approved the carrier’s limited use in the Gaza Strip.

Karhi initially opposed the installation of the company’s equipment in the region. In October 2023, he stated that Hamas would use the internet to “terrorist activities”.