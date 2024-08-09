El Paso.- El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in December 2023 that left one woman dead and two others injured.

Richard Nunez, 21, faces one count of collision involving a death and two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury, after Perla Vasquez, 38, of Clint, was struck and killed on Dec. 16, 2023.

Vasquez was the mother of Saul Sigala Jr., a Socorro Police Department officer who was present at the time of the crash and was seriously injured. The officer’s brother, Donovan Sigala, was also seriously injured.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, a Dodge Charger was traveling on I-10 East and suffered a flat tire.

The driver of the Dodge Charger pulled into the median and pulled out of traffic. Police say there were a total of five people in the vehicle, including Vasquez, Saul Sigala Jr., and Donovan Sigala.

One of the people was changing the flat tire while the others tried to warn oncoming traffic to slow down.

A driver traveling in a 2010 Acura saw the people and also warned traffic to slow down.

That’s when a Ford Mustang, driven by Nunez, who was also traveling in the same lane as the Acura, turned left and entered the center median to avoid the Acura, according to EPPD.

Nunez ended up running over Vasquez, Saul Sigala Jr., and Donovan Sigala, and then drove back into traffic, striking another vehicle, according to police.

Nunez continued on I-10 East and eventually stopped on the right shoulder next to the Porfirio Diaz overpass. Nunez then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Nunez was arrested on Monday, August 5, and was held on a total bond of $100,000.

