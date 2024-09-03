It will be exhibited from today, September 3rd to 15th in Conegliano: it is called The White Olive Tree, a unique work of art in the world, made available to support the fundraising for rare diseases organized by Associazione Agito (Associazione Genitori Insieme Tumori Ossei) in the 50 Years of Breda Gioielli. The work of art presented by World Diamond Group is exhibited for the first time in the Treviso area: a unique sculpture, with a value that is difficult to calculate, commissioned on the will and conviction of the CEO of World Diamond Group Giuliano Castrenze.

The mayor of Conegliano Fabio Chies underlines how “this event represents the sense of community, the desire to do good and, here in Conegliano, volunteering linked to events in the city is a very strong response that we always try to give”.

“For us it is a precious opportunity to bring bone sarcomas to the attention of institutions and citizens and to launch a desperate appeal to increase the commitment to research for these rare tumors. We need research, the kids deserve it”, underlined Sabrina Bergonzoni, President of Agito. Agito is based in Bologna and refers to the Rizzoli Hospital. Daniela Breda, with her sister Marzia in the past affected by a bone fear, is the organizer of the event and underlines the importance and “the desire to raise awareness more and more in helping research also with this project”.

The trunk of the work is in Carrara marble and rests on a base in aged olive wood. The work has previously been shown at selected exhibition venues: Vicenzaoro and then Milan, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Doha, and even had a premiere at the Venice Film Festival: “this work represents a symbol of friendship between peoples: an olive tree whose fruits are embellished with 3,003 diamonds, set on platinum branches and leaves, for a total of over 366 carats,” Castrenze emphasizes. The sculpture will now be visible, among other things coinciding with the week of the main Italian goldsmith event (Vicenzaoro, where it was exhibited for the first time ever), from September 3 to 15. The appointment is at the Breda Gioielli space in via Carducci 1 in Conegliano (Treviso) from 9am to 12:30pm and from 4pm to 7:30pm; on the days of the visit it will be possible to directly support the Agito association at the current account IT41 E070 7237 1300 0000 0441 070.