Israelis vote for the fifth time in less than four years to form a new Knesset (Parliament) and the figure of a prime minister, in the midst of a close political race that threatens to prolong the parliamentary paralysis that the country is experiencing. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is betting on returning to power, while Yair Lapid is struggling to stay in the post he assumed in July this year. The winner will have to fight to achieve a parliamentary majority.

More than 12,000 polling stations in Israel opened their doors this Tuesday at 7:00 local time with a strong security device, waiting for more than 6.8 million voters, among a population of 9.3 million, to choose 12 of 39 parties to reach representation in the Knesset.

The main candidates, Yair Lapid, the acting prime minister, and the opposition leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, led a hectic campaign in recent months, which lasted until Monday night and sought to captivate mainly 20% of voters. who were undecided, polls revealed.

Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party and who aspires to regain the position he has already held for 15 years, cast his vote early Tuesday in Jerusalem together with his wife and asked the Israelis to elect “a government that is not supported by terrorists.” .

The former prime minister, who is on trial on corruption charges, was referring to the rival coalition that was formed by Yair Lapid in June last year, along with parties from the right, center, left and even the Raam, an Arab Islamist union. .

“I am a bit worried, but with the help of the people who are listening to us, I hope that we will end the day with a victory. I hope you don’t give up your democratic rights,” Netanyahu said after casting his vote.

A combination image shows Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (left) in a cabinet in Jerusalem, on October 23, 2022, and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 8, 2022. March 2021. REUTERS-POOL

Meanwhile, Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party, registered his vote together with his wife Michal Herzog, in Tel Aviv, from where he asked Israeli citizens to vote “wisely” and thinking “of the future of their children”.

“Good morning, vote wisely. Vote for the State of Israel, for the future of our children and for our future in general,” Lapid told the media before casting his vote together at the Ramat Aviv Gimel school, near his residence. family.

Although there is great uncertainty and neither of the two candidates has achieved notable support, the latest polls give victory to Netanyahu, who would achieve between 30 and 31 seats in the Knesset, although it is expected that he will have difficulties so that the blocs that support him and with whom it could form coalitions, obtain a majority.

“We are tired of incitement and polarization,” said the current defense minister, Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity located on Lapid’s side. For his part, Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, encouraged voting to overcome a difficult year with a leftist government and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The political instability that Israel carries

The country, which has been immersed in political uncertainty for years, has a parliamentary system made up of several parties, which have failed to obtain enough votes to secure the majority of seats in the Knesset, which is why new elections were called this Tuesday. November 1st.

To achieve a majority, the parties must unite in coalitions in order to win the 61 seats needed to form a government. In June of this year, the Prime Minister at the time, Naftali Bennet, and his Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, announced the dissolution of the Knesset after their inability to maintain a parliamentary majority.







01:40

This fact highlighted the political instability of the country, which had Bennet in command of power for only a year and subsequently led to the disintegration of the coalitions formed by his government, after suffering a wave of resignations from the deputies.

If Netanyahu wins, he will not have an easy road either. Many of the center-right deputies refuse to work with him after accusing him of being a polarizing figure, in addition to the corruption trial he faces, of which he has pleaded not guilty.

During the last four elections, Netanyahu failed to build lasting ruling majorities, as Bennett and Lapid did with an unprecedented coalition, bringing together eight parties, including an Arab one, but only holding their own for about a year.

The long road to the formation of a stable government

Netanyahu, 73, is seeking to muster a majority of 61 MPs out of 120 along with his ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies. For his part, Lapid, 58, is seeking to convince voters to stay the course of the office he has held since July of this year.

Security and rising prices have gained prominence on the list of concerns for voters in this election campaign, which runs the risk that neither of the two candidates will obtain the majority necessary to form their government.

The campaign has been marked by the outbreak of a conflict with the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza since August and months of violence in the occupied West Bank, with almost daily attacks and clashes.

With EFE, Reuters and local media