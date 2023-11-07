Netanyahu rules out the possibility of a ceasefire without the release of Israeli hostages

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Monday (6.Nov.2023) that his country will take over “full responsibility for security” from the Gaza Strip when the war against Hamas ends.

“I think that Israel will, for an indefinite period, have full responsibility for security, because we have seen what happens when we don’t have it. When we don’t have this [responsabilidade pela] security, what we have is terror from Hamas on a scale that could not be imagined”, said Netanyahu in an interview with the North American TV channel ABC.

The Israeli prime minister ruled out the possibility of a general ceasefire until the 240 hostages held by Hamas are released. “Ceasefire would be surrendering to Hamas, losing the war to Hamas,” he said, highlighting that this could weaken Israel’s defense.

On Monday afternoon (Nov 6), Netanyahu spoke with the president of the USA, Joe Biden, on the phone. According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the two discussed “possibility of tactical pauses” by the Israeli Army to allow the displacement of civilians in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli, however, stated that these pauses are already happening.

Regarding the role of Iran and Hezbollah in the war, Netanyahu said that Israel’s response would be “very, very powerful” and waiting “that they don’t make this mistake”.

Read more: