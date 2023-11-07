Construction companies | YIT starts change negotiations: 90 jobs are at stake in Finland

About 1,500 people are involved in the negotiations.

Construction company YIT will start change negotiations, which may lead to a reduction of up to 90 jobs in Finland.

The background is the need to make changes to the operating model and organizational structure of the Premises segment. In addition, the company is considering further adjustments to operations in Finland due to the construction market situation.

