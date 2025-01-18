The Israeli Ministry of Justice published this Friday a list that includes the data of 95 of the Palestinian prisoners who will be released under the agreement with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which has yet to be approved by the Israeli Government.

Most of the people on the list are women and adolescentsincluding one who was not yet 18 years old at the time of his arrest. The list details that the vast majority of prisoners were detained by Israeli authorities before the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Several figures stand out above the rest, such as the case of Jalida Jarrara member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and who has been arrested on several occasions by the Israeli authorities. He is currently in prison for an administrative detention order since December 2023.

Another person who stands out on this list is Bushar al TawilPalestinian activist daughter of a former Hamas member who came to rule in the West Bank city of Al Biré. Al Tawil has been under administrative arrest since last March, while her husband has been sentenced to nine life sentences.

This same Friday, the Israeli authorities have also published the list with the names of the 33 hostages that they will be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, although they have clarified that this does not imply that all of them are alive.

The agreement, reached on Wednesday after months of indirect talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, It will be divided into three phases. The first of them will last 42 days and will certify the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli troops towards the border and the exchange of 33 hostages for Palestinian prisoners.





The second phase will consist of the distribution of humanitarian aid “safe and effective” in much of the Gaza Strip, devastated after more than 15 months of Israeli offensive. Repairs will also be carried out health centers and civil supplies and fuel will be allowed to enter the enclave. As the first phase is certified, more details of the second and third stages of the pact will be announced.

Israel launched its offensive against Gaza after the aforementioned attacks, which left nearly 1,200 dead and about 250 kidnapped. Since then, nearly 46,800 Palestinians have died in the Strip, according to the Gazan authorities, controlled by Hamas, to which are added more than 850 deaths at the hands of security forces and in attacks carried out by settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.