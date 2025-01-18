The Seville court once again summons Vito Quiles, Alvise Pérez’s press chief, as being investigated for alleged insults

The Court of Instruction number 18 of Seville has summoned Vito Quiles for February 25, candidate on the lists of the party The Party is Over in the European elections of June 9, 2024 and press officer of the leader of this formation, Luis “Alvise” Pérez, to give an in-person statement as an investigator for the complaint filed against him for alleged insults and slander to the general secretary of the consumer association and Facua users, Rubén Sánchez.

A judge from Seville asks the Police to locate Vito Quiles, Alvise Pérez’s press chief

In a recent ruling, the Court of Instruction number 18 of Seville reports on the “writing of the defendant, requesting that the defendant give a statement, given that in the declaration act on December 25 (by videoconference) he availed himself of his right to not to declare”, to which said judicial instance agrees to “receive him in a new statement in person on February 25 at 11:40 a.m., with the investigated party having to attend and his legal defense.”

The complaint from which the proceedings derive was formalized in October 2022 and had its origin in comments on social networks made by Vito Quiles, in which he supposedly accused the leader of Facua, Rubén Sánchez, of “extortion and scams.” , as well as the fact of “disguising the existence of ‘relationships’ between Facua and alleged plots of abused and warded minors in the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands,” according to the secretary of the consumer organization.

The whereabouts of Vito Quiles

Judge María José Moreno, head of the Court of Instruction number 18, ordered months ago the investigation of the whereabouts of Vito Quiles as a defendant, after he could not be summoned to the address designated in the case or to any of those listed in the case. the comprehensive address consultation of the Judicial Neutral Point, while it had not been possible to contact it by telephone either.

Finally, on June 13, Vito Quiles went to court to appoint a lawyer and attorney, report his address and make himself available to the investigating judge.

Subsequently, the judge ordered testimony to be given to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court, to examine a series of contents disseminated by the leader of said formation and European parliamentarian, Luis “Alvise” Pérez, which could pose “threats and repression to the jurisdictional function” with relation to the titular magistrate of said judicial instance.

Alvise Pérez’s messages

In such content, “Alvise” Pérez attributes to the magistrate herself “an unacceptable criminal order”, having mistakenly referred in an order to an arrest warrant against Vito Quiles in the aforementioned case for alleged insults and slander, a point corrected with the requirement to find out his whereabouts.

The judge calls to declare the ultra Vito Quiles as being investigated for defaming the general secretary of Facua



In the aforementioned disseminated content, Pérez would have stated that if the judicial resolution was not rectified, expressly alluding to the head of the Investigative Court number 18 of Seville, he would publish “things about the definition of the term bribery.”