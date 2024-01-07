WSJ: Israel intends to control the section of the border between Egypt and Gaza

Israel has sent an offer to Egypt to grant the right to patrol the corridor between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. About it writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

As the publication writes, citing senior Egyptian officials, Israel has taken the initiative to install sensors along the Philadelphia Corridor, a section of Egyptian-controlled land on the border with Gaza. “Israel also offered to directly provide notification in the event of sensors being triggered and the right to send reconnaissance drones to the area,” the journalists reported.

Israeli authorities intend to monitor the site in case of possible restoration by the Palestinian Hamas movement of tunnels for the import of weapons and people. It is assumed that the Philadelphia Corridor was actively used before the destruction of the tunnels by the Israeli military.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country would not stop military operations until Hamas was eliminated. The IDF was also ordered by the government to return the hostages and ensure that Gaza would no longer be a threat to the country, he said.