Kiuruvesi | More than 60 animals died in the barn fire

All the animals in the barn died in the fire.

With licorice water More than 60 animals died in a barn fire that broke out in Pohjois Savo on Sunday, the rescue service says.

At the time of the fire, there were a total of 37 dairy cows and 25 young cattle in the barn. All died in the fire.

According to the rescue service, the burned barn building was about 750 square meters in size. The original building was from the 1940s and 1950s and had been expanded over time. The building was destroyed beyond repair in a fire.

The fire did not cause any injuries and, according to the rescue service, the fire did not threaten other buildings in the courtyard area. However, due to the severe frost, the extinguishing conditions were challenging. The fire department was alerted to the fire at half past ten in the morning.

The police and the rescue service are investigating the cause of the fire.