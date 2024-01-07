Sunday, January 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kiuruvesi | More than 60 animals died in the barn fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Kiuruvesi | More than 60 animals died in the barn fire

All the animals in the barn died in the fire.

With licorice water More than 60 animals died in a barn fire that broke out in Pohjois Savo on Sunday, the rescue service says.

At the time of the fire, there were a total of 37 dairy cows and 25 young cattle in the barn. All died in the fire.

According to the rescue service, the burned barn building was about 750 square meters in size. The original building was from the 1940s and 1950s and had been expanded over time. The building was destroyed beyond repair in a fire.

The fire did not cause any injuries and, according to the rescue service, the fire did not threaten other buildings in the courtyard area. However, due to the severe frost, the extinguishing conditions were challenging. The fire department was alerted to the fire at half past ten in the morning.

The police and the rescue service are investigating the cause of the fire.

See also  Dead | The 26-year-old national team player of the Icelandic team died after falling from a cliff

#Kiuruvesi #animals #died #barn #fire

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
HS in Sälen | Zelenskyi at the Swedish Security Conference: Russia can be defeated

HS in Sälen | Zelenskyi at the Swedish Security Conference: Russia can be defeated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result