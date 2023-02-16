Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said, in Israel’s first official visit to Kiev since the current crisis, that his country will expand its current aid to Ukraine and help rebuild the country.
Cohen wrote on Twitter that his promise came in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky said they discussed “strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields” and expressed his gratitude for Israel’s humanitarian aid. He explained, in a post on the “Telegram” application, that they discussed Israel’s participation in the reconstruction. “Ukraine can take advantage of Israel’s experience in demining,” he said.
“I assured him that Israel unequivocally supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Cohen added in a tweet.
