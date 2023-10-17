Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the Islamist group Hamas to the Nazis this Tuesday in his meeting with the German ChancellorOlaf Scholz, who arrived in Israel this afternoon to express his solidarity and supported “Israel’s inalienable right to defend itself and protect its citizens.”

“Hamas are the new Nazis, they are the Islamic State,” said the Israeli president at a press conference in Jerusalem with Scholz, In what is another visit by a Western leader to Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,400 people and sparked the war with Palestinian militias in Gaza.

“80 years ago, our people experienced the worst savagery in the history of humanity with the Nazi crimes on the soil of Germany and Europe”Netanyahu told Scholz, reiterating that “the savagery perpetrated by Hamas murderers arriving from Gaza were the worst crimes against Jews since the Holocaust.”

A young Palestinian sits on the rubble of a destroyed house in the southern Gaza Strip.

He also stressed that the massacres committed during the Hamas attack eleven days ago “recall the Nazi crimes of the Holocaust,” when some six million Jews were exterminated.

Given this, assured that Israel carries out an adequate military response against Gaza – where at least 3,000 people have already died due to Israeli bombings –and called on the international community to support Israel in its fight.

“Just as the world came together to defeat the Nazis and the Islamic State, the world must stand united with Israel to defeat Hamas,” Netanyahu declared.which accused the Palestinian group of being part of the so-called “axis of evil” with Iran and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

The latter is also attacking Israel these days on its northern border, which left at least 5 dead on the Israeli side.

For its part, Scholz condemned before Netanyahyu the “cruel and bloodthirsty attack by Hamas against innocent civilians”, and the kidnapping of men, women and children that “makes the blood run cold.”

This military escalation by Israel caused the death of a 25-year-old Palestinian and injured ten other civilians.

“It is clear that Israel has the inalienable right under international law to defend itself against this terror.”; Every State has the obligation to protect its citizens,” said Scholz, recalling that there are also Germans among the hostages held captive in Gaza.

At the same time, he stressed that the German Government “ensures that the conflict does not escalate” to “prevent it from becoming a large-scale fire,” to which he issued an “express warning” to any other country or actor that had the intention of ” intervene from outside”. “In recent days we have sent this message through diplomatic channels to those who should receive it,” he said.

Regarding the Israeli attacks on Gaza, Scholz assured that “ways must be found to deliver humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza as soon as possible,” which is deprived of food, water, fuel or medical supplies by an Israeli siege still in force.

“The fate of civilians in Gaza does not leave us indifferent,” the chancellor added. After passing through Israel, and with the aim of facilitating humanitarian access to Gaza, Scholz will travel to Egypt, where he will meet tomorrow with the president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, to address the issue.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is also expected to arrive in Israel tomorrow for a visit in which he will address the situation with the Israeli authorities.

