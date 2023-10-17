Gaza says 500 dead and injured after hospital hit

Gaza Health Ministry: 500 people killed and injured after Israeli strike on hospital

More than 500 people were killed and injured in a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. The TV channel announced this Al-Jazeera with reference to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

“More than 500 casualties in the shelling of the Al-Ahly Al-Maadani hospital,” the Gaza Ministry of Health reported.

The TV channel also additionally reported that a representative of the Civil Defense of the Gaza Strip spoke about 300 dead as a result of the attack on the hospital.

It has not yet been established where the attack on the hospital came from. In a number Telegram channelssupporting Israel, the version is accepted that the rocket could have been fired by Hamas and fell or exploded by mistake.

Earlier it became known that the only cancer center in the Gaza Strip will stop working in two days. This was reported in a statement from the enclave’s Ministry of Health, received by the editors of Lenta.ru.