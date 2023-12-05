The country’s Defense Forces say the military is fighting “strongly and exhaustively” in the region

Israel’s ground forces are advancing to the south of the Gaza Strip. IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on Monday (Dec 4, 2023) that the troops are fighting “strongly and exhaustively” in the south of the region. According to BBCthe southernmost part of the Gaza Strip has been the target of bombings since the ceasefire it ended, on December 1st. The IDF is publishing online maps of areas that will be attacked, warning people to evacuate. The director of UNRWA (acronym in English for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), Thomas White, said in the Xon Monday (Dec 4), that in Rafah, a city that borders Egypt where people “were forced to flee” after the start of the Israeli offensive in the north of the Gaza Strip, “the sound of air raids punctuates the day”.