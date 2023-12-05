The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported on its account on the “X” platform that severe damage was caused to the military site.

She added that this happened, even though the site was supposed to be protected from attacks like this.

The Israeli media did not explain the nature of this site, nor the nature of the fortifications located there.

She stated that the military establishment and security services in Israel are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Last night, 20 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon at the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel.

These rockets fell near the Shomera settlement, adjacent to the border with Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

Neither Hezbollah nor any Palestinian faction has claimed responsibility for the rocket launch so far.

Second Time

This is the second time that information has emerged, during the current Gaza war, showing rockets landing on sensitive Israeli military sites.

The American New York Times newspaper revealed, on Monday, that a missile likely launched by Hamas during its sudden and unprecedented attack last October 7 hit an Israeli military base, where experts believe that many missiles with nuclear capabilities are located there.

The American newspaper stated that it concluded this matter after conducting a visual analysis of the aftermath of the October 7 attack.

She added that the bombing targeted the Sdot Micha air base in central Israel, where the missile ignited fires at the base that approached missile stores and other sensitive weapons.

Israel does not publicly acknowledge that it possesses a nuclear arsenal, but a number of its officials have threatened to use this arsenal against the Gaza Strip.

The New York Times says that Israeli sources, American officials, and satellite images confirm that Israel possesses at least a small number of nuclear weapons.

The newspaper quoted Hans Christens, director of the Nuclear Information Project for American Scientists, as estimating that there are likely between 20-25 Jericho missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads at this base.