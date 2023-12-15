The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) today recovered the body of a 28-year-old civilian, Elia Toledano, taken hostage last October 7 by Hamas militiamen and taken to the Gaza Strip. Toledano had been taken hostage during the assault on the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im. His body was found during a military operation in the Palestinian enclave, taken to Israel for identification and his family was subsequently informed. Around 360 rave-goers were killed in the Hamas-led assault on the music festival, while 36 others were taken hostage.

Sullivan-Mossad meeting, working on a new hostage agreement

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Mossad chief David Barnea for about two hours yesterday in Tel Aviv to discuss the possibility of reaching another hostage exchange deal. This was announced by the broadcaster N12, quoting an American official. ''The United States is now discussing various initiatives with the parties to renew the agreement for the release of the abductees,'' the source said.

IDF soldier dead in Gaza

Another Israeli soldier has died during the ongoing operation in the Strip, bringing to 117 the number of soldiers killed fighting Hamas since the start of the war. This was announced by the IDF, the Israel Defense Forces, explaining that Sergeant Oz Shmuel Aradi, a 19-year-old soldier of the 603rd Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps, from Kibbutz Hatzor near Ashdod, was killed yesterday in action in southern Gaza.

The military added that four reservist soldiers were seriously injured in yesterday's clashes in the Palestinian enclave.