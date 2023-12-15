Europa League play-offs, draw date and time

Milan and Roma (who cannot be drawn together) in the Europa League playoffs in February with a home and away match (15 and 22 February 2024). The second-placed teams in the groups will face the 'relegated' teams from the Champions League, i.e. the third-placed teams from the various groups of the top European competition. The pairing draw is scheduled for Monday 18 December (1pm) in Nyon, Switzerland, at the House of European Football). Having won their Europa League group, Atalanta skips the round and goes directly to the round of 16 (and so do big names like Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen).. The road that leads to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland where the final will be played is still long

Europa League, the calendar from the round of 16 to the final

Round of 16: 7 and 14 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: May 29, 2024

Europa League draw Rome: the opponents

Complicated draw for Roma: Feyenoord at risk for the third consecutive year, Benfica dangerous, but also Mauro Icardi's Galatasaray.

Galatasaray (Türkiye, Group A);

Lens (France, Group B);

Braga (Portugal, Group C);

Benfica (Portugal, Group D);

Feyenoord (Netherlands, Group E);

Young Boys (Switzerland);

Shakhtar (Ukraine), Group H).

Europa League draw Milan, the opponents

There are many dangers for the Rossoneri: Milan must avoid Sporting Lisbon, but also former Gattuso's Marseille (who lost their bid for first place in the group against De Zerbi's Brighton). Vincenzo Grigo's Freiburg is also treacherous (eighth in the Bundesliga).

Freiburg

Marseille

Sparta Prague

Rennes

Sporting Lisbon

Toulouse

Qarabag

Europa League, round of 16. Seeded (group winners)

Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)

Subscribe to the newsletter

