The founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. A judge in New York has issued this verdict in the case about the major fraud surrounding the collapsed crypto platform. The 32-year-old was suspected of siphoning $8 billion from customers, making it one of the largest financial frauds ever. During the hearing he said he had let his customers down. “I'm sorry about that.”

#Fraudulent #crypto #boss #Sam #BankmanFried #serve #years #prison