The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), through the 551st Reserve Brigade and the Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit, raided the Hamas security headquarters in Jabalia during a selective raid this Tuesday (5 ), where they located observation materials, weapons and maps.

The Army concluded the military siege of the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip, one of Hamas’ strongholds. There, terrorist infrastructures were destroyed in parallel with the expansion of the land offensive towards the south of the enclave. “IDF troops are operating in the Jabalia area, after completing the siege of the camp,” an Israeli military spokesman said on Tuesday.

“During the activity, important military posts were taken from where attacks were carried out against Israeli troops. Troops attacked terrorist infrastructure, located weapons and launchers in civilian compounds, and directed air forces to attack numerous terrorists,” he added.

While advancing its offensive towards Khan Younis in the south of the Strip, where it believes the Hamas leadership is hiding, the Israeli Army continues to operate to consolidate its control in the northern half of the Strip. This Monday (4), several buildings used by the Nukhba forces, the elite Hamas unit, were attacked in the Jabalia area, where they eliminated terrorists and destroyed rockets found in the garden of a residence.

In parallel with the ground offensive, the Israeli Navy supported attacks against dozens of military targets belonging to Hamas and other armed groups in the Strip, from which they “attacked and fired mortars at Israeli forces”.

In turn, both the Al Qassam and Al Quds Brigades – armed arms of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, respectively – reported this Tuesday (5) that they are intensely attacking Israeli tanks approaching the city of Khan Younis with artillery. , in the south of the Strip, which is Israel’s next objective in this new phase of the war.

According to Israel, among those killed inside the enclave are at least 5,000 Hamas members and 78 Israeli soldiers.

After the breaking of the seven-day truce, last Friday (1st), which allowed the entry of humanitarian aid, Israel resumed the military offensive and expanded it towards the south, in addition to cutting off the entry of aid through the crossing. Rafah.

However, Cogat, the Israeli military body that controls civil affairs in the occupied territories, assured last night that 180 trucks of humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza, with food, water, shelter equipment and medical supplies, as well as fuel.