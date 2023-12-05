Public transport | HSL starts giving passengers information about overcrowding in buses

HSL’s route application is starting to provide more and more information about public transport and, for example, congestion.

Helsinki regional transport HSL’s online service route guide starts showing up-to-date information on the number of bus passengers, informs Helsinki regional transport HSL. The name of the new service is Digitransit.

In the route guide, buses are described on a four-step scale: not crowded, not too crowded, almost full, and very crowded.

Initially, information is available about the newest buses. Currently, information is obtained from more than 400 buses, and the number is increasing step by step. The service may be expanded to cover other means of transport as well.

Passengers can benefit from the new service when planning their trip. Real-time information on the number of passengers can help to choose a less crowded means of transport or shorten the waiting time at the stop.

We make everyday life better, HSL advertises in its announcement.

Passengers the amount is measured in various technical ways.

The doors have counters or light sensors to count the number of passengers. The system processes the information in seconds and forwards it to the passengers. The system does not recognize the identity of passengers.

The feature does not require a separate activation from the user of the route guide. The easiest way to find the information is in the local bus view or route suggestions.

Since the information is based on real time, it appears in the route suggestions about 10 minutes before the bus arrives at the stop. In this way, the information also corresponds as accurately as possible to how many passengers are on the bus.