The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, issued a Decree, published in Official Diary of the Union this Thursday, 18th, which delegates to the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, competence to carry out acts, within the scope of fiscal and social security budgets.

Among these acts is the change in Expenditure Nature Groups (GNDs); opening of supplementary credit authorized in the 2024 Budget Law; reopening of special credits in favor of Executive bodies; reopening of extraordinary credits; transposition, relocation or transfer of budget appropriations approved in the 2024 Budget Law.



