Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, congratulated libertarian Javier Milei on Monday (20) for his victory in Argentina’s presidential elections.

Earlier, Milei announced that his first two destinations before assuming the presidency of Argentina on December 10th will be the USA and Israel.

According to him, his trip to the USA will have “a more spiritual connotation than other characteristics”, as he will travel to Miami and New York to visit rabbi friends.

After that, he assured that he will go directly to Israel, for a visit about which he has already “talked with the Israeli ambassador to Argentina.”

“We congratulate Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina. We look forward to working with you to strengthen relations between Israel and Argentina and deepen people-to-people ties,” said the Israeli minister on the X social network.

Cohen said he invited Milei to “continue the dialogue in order to open the Argentine embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog also called Milei to congratulate him.

“You have a great task ahead of you as leader of a nation with an important voice in Latin America and the world,” said the Israeli head of state in his account on X, in addition to emphasizing that he appreciates Milei’s friendship “with Israel and the Jewish community.”

The State of Israel is experiencing a tragic moment in its history in the war to defeat the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Milei was one of the country’s defenders among several Latin American politicians who accused Israel of “genocide”, such as Colombian president Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The leader of the right-wing front A Liberdade Avança defeated on Sunday, with 55.69% of the votes, the Peronist candidate and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who obtained 44.3%, in the second round of the elections for the presidency of Argentina.

Traditionally, the first trip an Argentine president makes when elected is to Brazil, which is not only a neighbor and partner of Mercosur, but also one of the country’s main trading partners.

However, during the campaign, Milei had already anticipated that his government’s foreign relations would focus on the USA and Israel, and that he would not negotiate with “communist” countries, which included Brazil and China. (With EFE agency)