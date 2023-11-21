Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

The Russian Su-57 fighter jet at a demonstration in Russia. The aircraft is said to have been used in the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © IMAGO/xaarrowsx/Pond5 Images

Russian propaganda sees the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet being used in the Ukraine war. There are no official sightings, but Putin’s weapon may now have received an update.

Moscow – The Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet is considered Russia’s most advanced fighter aircraft and has been said to be the turning point in the Ukraine war for months. But Vladimir Putin’s supposed miracle weapon keeps attracting attention with technical glitches – and so far it has only rarely been used in the fight against Kiev. To date, there have been no confirmed sightings of Su-57 aircraft over Ukraine. However, there is speculation that Moscow used them to attack Ukrainian targets.

Russia is probably using the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet in the Ukraine war – rumors about combat use

The Sukhoi Su-57 is Russia’s answer to the latest generation fighter jets from other countries. In addition to the USA and China, the Russian Federation is the only country that has so far produced a stealth multi-role fighter aircraft. Under the NATO identifier “Felon”, the development of the Russian fighter jet took almost ten years and its introduction based on Russian propaganda was intended to bring about a turning point in the Ukraine war. At the time, Russian President Vladimir Putin had high hopes for the new development.

But it has now become clear that the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 is in reality being slowed down by technical difficulties and budget issues. The Kremlin currently has less than a dozen fighter jets of this type in use – and the production situation has not improved due to the sanctions imposed by the West because of the war in Ukraine.

Rumors in the Ukraine war: Russia is not exploiting the potential of fighter jets

The Kyiv Post writes that the modern Su-57 fighter jet may be a powerful aircraft, but the stealth fighter’s potential could not be exhausted in the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, the fact that the fighter jet has not yet been officially spotted in the war does not rule out Russian missions with the aircraft. Back in January, a British intelligence report suggested that Putin “almost certainly” had missions carried out with Felon. However, there was no confirmation of this.

However, videos in Telegram channels repeatedly document suspected sightings of the Russian fighter jet. The Kremlin itself announced through its state media in the summer of 2022 that a stealth jet was carrying out combat missions in Ukraine and was tasked with identifying and destroying Ukrainian air defense targets. There has been no independent confirmation of this either. In the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian defenders are now not ruling out the possibility that Russia is using the Su-57.

Putin sends new stealth jet to the Ukraine war: weapons upgrades are said to be superior to the West

The extent to which the rumors about Putin’s stealth fighter jet are true is uncertain in detail. Nevertheless, despite financial bottlenecks, there still seem to be developments on the fighter jet. This is what the state news agency reported Tass in the summer that the pace of production could be further increased and new types of weapons should be used. The arms company originally had Rostec The goal is to deliver a total of 76 Su-57s by 2028, but this goal is still a long way away. How Flight review reported, the annual production rate should be increased to 15 Su-57s by 2025 at the latest.

At the new one Missile for Su-57 It is said to be the newly developed short-range missile RWW-MD2. According to statements from Russia, this air-to-air weapon is said to be significantly superior to direct competition from the West.

Su-57 probably in use in the Ukraine war – Russia could fear losses

As the development and completion of the Su-57 continues to progress from a Russian perspective, the colonel of the Ukrainian Air Force is making noise Kyiv Post It is clear that in principle it makes little difference which Russian fighter jets are attacked by air defense. “For us, air targets are markings on radar devices,” Ihnat said in an interview. He added that in addition to the Su-57, Russia could also carry out similar missions in the Ukraine war with Su-25 and Su-35 aircraft. As it is also said, there is also a rumor that the Kremlin is avoiding missions with Su-57s in order not to have to complain about losses in the Ukrainian war with the aircraft type. (fbu)