Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and former defense minister Benny Gantz at a press conference in October | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A new group of hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the attacks carried out against the territory of Israel on October 7th were released this Monday (27th), during the fourth day of the truce that was agreed between the Palestinian terrorists and the Israeli government last week.

The new group has 11 Israeli hostages, who also have French, German and Argentine nationality. According to information from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the hostages were handed over by Hamas terrorists to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which transferred them to Israeli territory across the Egyptian border.

The IDF said in a statement on social media that the 11 freed hostages are already in Israeli territory and that they are being escorted by special forces to medical centers, where they will undergo a medical evaluation and can later be reunited with their families. .

In exchange for the release of the 11 hostages, Israel released another 33 Palestinian prisoners – three women and 30 minors, who were being held on charges of crimes against the security of the Jewish State. Qatar, which mediated the agreement between Israel and Hamas, confirmed the exchange through X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, both Egypt and Qatar said they were negotiating to extend the truce between Israel and Hamas for another two days. According to information from the British newspaper The Guardian, both Qatar and Hamas have already confirmed that the truce has been extended. Israel, in turn, only said that the new agreement was being discussed, but was not yet final.