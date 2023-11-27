#Israel #confirms #received #hostages #Hamas #control #Gaza
Live: Bolsonaro and Michelle participate in PL event
The former president and the former first lady attend the launch of “PL60+”, in Brasília The former president Jair Bolsonaro...
#Israel #confirms #received #hostages #Hamas #control #Gaza
The former president and the former first lady attend the launch of “PL60+”, in Brasília The former president Jair Bolsonaro...
The wife of Ukraine's intelligence chief has been diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning and is receiving treatment in a hospital,...
The weakening of unemployment security and the freezing of index increases did not pass unanimously. The center differed from the...
return to homepage / Programs / Orient Express First modification: 11/28/2023 - 19:10 12:23 Palestinian Muhammad Abu Al-Humus, a former...
FFootball third division club Jahn Regensburg mourns the loss of its player Agyemang Diawusie. As the club announced on Tuesday,...
Lazio and Celtic, two group mates of Feyenoord, have started their fifth match in Group E of the Champions League....