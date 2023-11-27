Dragon Ball FighterZ It is considered one of the best fighting games of recent years. However, this title lacks an element that has become indispensable for this type of experience, rollback netcode. Fortunately, His arrival at the Arc System Works title is getting closer and closerand a series of beta tests will soon begin in which you can participate.

Through its official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that the beta tests for the rollback netcode, with which online games will improve substantially, They will take place between November 30 and December 10, 2023 on Steam. That’s right, all PC users will be able to try this long-awaited update, and help in every possible way.

Are you ready for the Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Beta Test? The newly implemented rollback netcode in #DBFZ will be available for testing on Steam from November 30 to December 10. pic.twitter.com/kRRgfHzzKD — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) November 26, 2023

While there is no release date yet for rollback netcode implementation in general, this will surely happen next year. Along with this, it is expected that the native versions of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be available at the same time. It is important to mention that, although Dragon Ball FighterZ It is available on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, These three versions will not be updated, so the rollback netcode will be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

For those who don’t remember, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighting game developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The title originally arrived in January 2018 on several platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a later release on Nintendo Switch.

Since then, Arc System Works has been responsible for expanding this title with multiple seasons of DLC. Not only classic characters Dragon Ball Z are present in this delivery, but we have seen fighters from the original anime Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball GT And till Dragon Ball Super. Along with this, the title has enjoyed a healthy community, since it has not only received constant support, but has also been part of multiple editions of EVO.

However, we haven’t seen anything substantial for this title in a while, beyond rebalancing and other details. This has left fans wondering if we will ever see a Dragon Ball FighterZ 2. Considering that this title already has an extensive list of fighters, and has fantastic gameplay by Arc System Works, the idea of ​​​​seeing a sequel is complicated, although not impossible.

After the launch of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 gave us Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a much more traditional single-player adventure for the series. This title has also received a huge amount of DLC over the years, although its support has ended. Fortunately, this is not all, since it is expected that in 2024 we will see Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4, something fans have been asking for for years.

While the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series is loved by the general public, His combat does not compare to what has been seen in Dragon Ball FighterZ, and it is more similar to what was presented to us in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. However, we still don’t have any more information on the fourth installment of this series, although with The Game Awards and Jump Fest just a few weeks away, this could change at any time.

Editor's Note:

Dragon Ball FighterZ It’s a fantastic game, and I would very much like to see a sequel in development. However, Arc System Works committed the sin of making such a spectacular experience, that there is no room to add more or improve anything, so a second installment would simply be more of the same.

