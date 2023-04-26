IIn Israel, celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the state began on Tuesday evening. The central event was opened in Jerusalem, at which twelve torches are lit. They symbolize the twelve tribes of Israel mentioned in the Bible. Parties and fireworks are also planned in numerous cities.

According to media reports, several cities, including Tel Aviv, wanted to use silent fireworks. With this noise-reduced variant, consideration should be given to soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder, among other things. Otherwise, the banging of the firecrackers could mentally put those affected back into combat situations.

The anniversary celebrations are overshadowed by the dispute over judicial reform, which opponents reject as a threat to democracy. A large demonstration against the reform began in Tel Aviv in the evening. In an interview, Israeli President Izchak Herzog classified the dispute as the “worst internal crisis since the state was founded” 75 years ago. At the same time, in an interview with the Israeli news site ynet, he expressed the hope that the country could emerge stronger from the drama.



Protest in Tel Aviv: Countless people took to the streets against the Netanyahu government on Israel’s 75th birthday.

:



Image: Reuters



Air parade on Wednesday

Israel commemorated its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism on Tuesday. At commemoration ceremonies there were protests against government officials and arguments between opponents and supporters of the reform.

An air parade is planned over large parts of the country on Wednesday. The German Air Force is also taking part for the first time. An Eagle Star 2.0 Eurofighter will be flown personally by Air Force Inspector Ingo Gerhartz. The wings of the fighter jet are decorated with the German and Israeli flags.

The State of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948. State founder David Ben-Gurion read the Declaration of Independence in Tel Aviv. Israel celebrates its anniversary according to the Hebrew calendar and therefore earlier this year.