Israel | At least two people killed in a terrorist attack in downtown Tel Aviv

In addition, at least four people have been seriously injured.

At least two people have been killed and four seriously injured in a terrorist attack in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, according to Reuters.

According to the news agency AFP, there would be as many as ten wounded.

There have been several attacks in Israel in the past month, killing 13 people, according to Reuters.

An Israeli hospital official says two people have died, according to Reuters. According to the local ambulance service, six seriously injured people would have been taken to the hospital.

Police has asked residents near the scene to stay indoors and there are large numbers of rescue workers on the scene.

“The terrorists opened fire in a narrow area and then fled on foot. Several people have been injured, ”a police spokesman said in an interview with a local TV channel, according to Reuters.

“Don’t leave your homes, don’t push your heads out the windows and stay away from the balconies,” the spokesman says.