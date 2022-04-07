The first officially arrives Smart SUVthat is called # 1 like the concept. The new 100% electric model was presented as a world premiere in Berlin and represents the first model of the new family of all-electric products, of the joint-venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely.

New # 1 smart SUV

The technically smart electric SUV can count on a range of more than that 400 km and is pushed by a 272 HP electric motor And 343 Nm of couple. The smart SUV is fitted with a 66 kWh battery and supports fast charging up to 150 kW.

# 1 smart SUV exterior features

The smart # 1 was born from a new design, new technologies and a new approach to give life to a real metropolitan vehicle. The design of the new compact SUV is innovative and avant-garde, thanks to elements such as the retractable handlesframeless doors and a panorama glass roof.

Side view of the # 1 smart SUV

The ratio between usable surface and dimensions is optimized to the maximum: the new smart # 1 has a length of 4,270 mmhas a step of 2,750 mm and look for important dimensions, up to 19 inch and offers an impressive interior space with a 360 degree view.

Smart SUV # 1 cockpit

The interior of the smart SUV is impressive and highly technological and allows the driver to always be connectedboth virtually and in real life.

The interior of the # 1 smart SUV

The new smart features a avatar present in the user interface, based on artificial intelligence and controlled through voice commands.

Smart SUV infotainment display # 1

The avatar, perfectly suited to the interconnected ecosystem of the car, the smart app and the data clouds – all connected with a Smart ID personal and protected by the highest standards of cyber security cryptography.

# 1 OTA smart SUV updates

To meet the needs of users in terms of constantly evolving mobility, smart # 1 and all related products and services form a ecosystem consistent, intuitive and adaptable.

Smart SUV smartphone app # 1

A centralized and high-performance IT architecture guarantees dynamic updates so that over 75% of all ECUs in the car can be continuously replicated and updated by remote (OTA).

Smart SUV # 1 electric motor, battery, range

The # 1 smart SUV is powered by a super-performing electric motor from 200 kW (272 HP)powered by a 66 kWh battery which guarantees autonomy included between 420 and 440 kmmeasured according to WLTP cycle.

The battery of the # 1 smart electric SUV recharges from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes, obviously from a fast charging socket DC at 150 kW. With the 22 kW on-board system, the full amount of energy takes place in approx 3.5 hours.

# 1 smart SUV charging

In the future there could also be a twin-engine version from 326 hp and 410 km of autonomythat is, with the same technical specifications of the concept presented a few months ago.

Smart SUV photo # 1

