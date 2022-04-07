The first officially arrives Smart SUVthat is called # 1 like the concept. The new 100% electric model was presented as a world premiere in Berlin and represents the first model of the new family of all-electric products, of the joint-venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely.
The technically smart electric SUV can count on a range of more than that 400 km and is pushed by a 272 HP electric motor And 343 Nm of couple. The smart SUV is fitted with a 66 kWh battery and supports fast charging up to 150 kW.
# 1 smart SUV exterior features
The smart # 1 was born from a new design, new technologies and a new approach to give life to a real metropolitan vehicle. The design of the new compact SUV is innovative and avant-garde, thanks to elements such as the retractable handlesframeless doors and a panorama glass roof.
The ratio between usable surface and dimensions is optimized to the maximum: the new smart # 1 has a length of 4,270 mmhas a step of 2,750 mm and look for important dimensions, up to 19 inch and offers an impressive interior space with a 360 degree view.
Smart SUV # 1 cockpit
The interior of the smart SUV is impressive and highly technological and allows the driver to always be connectedboth virtually and in real life.
The new smart features a avatar present in the user interface, based on artificial intelligence and controlled through voice commands.
The avatar, perfectly suited to the interconnected ecosystem of the car, the smart app and the data clouds – all connected with a Smart ID personal and protected by the highest standards of cyber security cryptography.
# 1 OTA smart SUV updates
To meet the needs of users in terms of constantly evolving mobility, smart # 1 and all related products and services form a ecosystem consistent, intuitive and adaptable.
A centralized and high-performance IT architecture guarantees dynamic updates so that over 75% of all ECUs in the car can be continuously replicated and updated by remote (OTA).
Smart SUV # 1 electric motor, battery, range
The # 1 smart SUV is powered by a super-performing electric motor from 200 kW (272 HP)powered by a 66 kWh battery which guarantees autonomy included between 420 and 440 kmmeasured according to WLTP cycle.
The battery of the # 1 smart electric SUV recharges from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes, obviously from a fast charging socket DC at 150 kW. With the 22 kW on-board system, the full amount of energy takes place in approx 3.5 hours.
In the future there could also be a twin-engine version from 326 hp and 410 km of autonomythat is, with the same technical specifications of the concept presented a few months ago.
Smart SUV photo # 1
