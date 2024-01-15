Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this Monday the end of the “intensive phase” of the war in the northern Gaza Strip, and he announced that it will soon also end in the Khan Yunis area, where the fighting is now concentrated in the south of the enclave.

Gallant explained that the troops are carrying out lower intensity operations in the northern Strip, “after defeating all Hamas battalions in the area,” the same day that the Israeli Army reported the withdrawal of one of the divisions operating in the enclave, where three still remain.

“In the south of the Gaza Strip, the intensive phase will end soon,” Gallant said in reference to the battle of Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the south, without giving an exact timetable.

Gallant also assured that the Palestinians will govern the Gaza Strip once the war with Israel is over. “Palestinians live in Gaza and therefore Palestinians will govern it in the future. The future government of Gaza must emerge from the Gaza Strip,” Gallant declared at a press conference.

