Martín Demichelis' River Plate will begin its journey in 2024 by facing Monterrey of Mexico, this Wednesday, January 17, in what will be the first formal friendly of the year.
The preparatory clash will be at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and will be the first of the two matches that “Millo” will have against Mexican rivals taking into account that on Saturday the 20th they will face Pachuca.
The week started in a bad way for the River Plate team, since a symbol of the team like Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, meaning he will be out of the field for at least six months.
The Demichelis team comes from a 2-2 draw against a team from the United States in an informal practice, with goals from Miguel Borja and Nacho Fernández. There the DT tried a line of 3 defenders (3-5-2), with Franco Armani; Andrew HerreraLeandro Gonzalez PirezDaniel Zabala Matias Kranevitter, Agustin Palavecino, Nacho FernandezManuel Lanzini, Gonzalo Martinez; Ian Subbiabre and Augustine Ruberto.
Those who returned to differentiated training were Ramiro Funes I died and Milton Helmet: The first would have an inflammation in the knee and that is why they take him calmly so as not to end up causing greater damage, while Milton was operated on for the meniscal injury in his right knee that led him to have surgery on December 10, and is in the final stretch of his recovery, but they don't want to rush it. Consequently, we review River's possible XI against Monterrey, a match that will be broadcast on Star +. Be?
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Santiago Simón, Leandro González Pirez, Daniel Zabala, Enzo Díaz
Frills: Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro
Fronts: Facundo Colidio, Esequiel Barco, Ian Subiabre and Agustín Ruberto.
