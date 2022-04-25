The Israeli Army assured this April 25 that it fired artillery fire at targets in Lebanon, in response to a projectile launched from this territory that caused no damage. Shortly before, the Lebanese authorities accused their neighboring country of attacking it. The events come amid an apparent escalation in clashes between Palestinians and Israelis at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The Israeli Army confirmed the launch of several artillery salvos in the direction of Lebanese territory. “In response to the projectile launched from Lebanon into northern Israel tonight, IDF artillery forces are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon,” the Israeli Defense Forces tweeted. .

In response to the projectile launched from Lebanon into northern Israel earlier tonight, IDF Artillery forces are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2022



The same source added that the explosive launched against his country fell in an open area, so there were no fatalities or injuries.

The Israeli military indicated that its return fire was aimed at “open spaces in southern Lebanon, near the launch area, and also at an infrastructure target,” which it did not identify.

Shortly before the statements by the Naftali Bennett Army, the Lebanese armed and political group, Hezbollah, accused the neighboring nation of attacking the south of their country. The Shia movement claimed that about fifty projectiles and 40 flares were fired by “the Israeli enemy” in a span of two hours.

There were no human losses or material damage, according to a statement from the Command of the Lebanese military institution.

The Israeli army released video on Monday of forces firing artillery into Lebanon. The firing was said to be a response to a rocket launch from Lebanon that had struck Israel. pic.twitter.com/qUnez3MYkp — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 25, 2022



This exchange of fire between the two sides is considered unusual. Although Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies who waged war in 2006, there have been no major incidents since then.

However, small Palestinian factions operating in Lebanon are suspected of sporadically firing rockets into Israeli territory.

Israel believes fire is linked to violence in Jerusalem

The blasts along the Israel-Lebanon border come at a time of high tension, following a series of individual attacks against Israeli citizens in their country, but also amid raids by security forces in the West Bank to capture suspected Israelis. the assassinations, in which several Palestinians have been killed.

There have also been rocket assaults against Israel launched from the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

Added to this situation are the clashes of the last two weeks between the Palestinians and the Israeli Police in the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

“We believe this is related to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the riots on the Temple Mount,” Brigadier General Ran Kochav said of the rocket fire from Lebanon and the clashes in the hotly contested holy city. for the two towns.

Dozens of Palestinians protest at the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in the city of Jerusalem, on April 22, 2022. © Reuters/Ammar Awad

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest place in Islam, only after Mecca and Medina. However, the complex is also revered by Jews who refer to it as the Temple Mount, believed to be the location of two ancient temples of their religion.

Palestinians accuse Israeli authorities of restricting Muslim worship there without doing enough to enforce a longstanding ban on Jewish prayer at the site, visited by groups of Jewish pilgrims during the recent Passover holiday that coincided with the Ramadan.

Israel denies the accusations. Amid the recent wave of violence, at least 14 Israelis and 15 Palestinians have been killed.

This is the time of greatest violence in the region since the war between Israel and Hamas in 2021. The UN calls for calm and restraint from all parties involved to avoid events like those that shook the region last year.

With Reuters, AP and EFE