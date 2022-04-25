Fans theorize about a future DLC, but From Software has not commented on it.

Before its release, it was already clear to the community that the Elden Ring experience would give many conversations. Part of this feature is born thanks to all the details found in the Midlands, leading to talk of lore theories, unreleased functionality, and secrets to solve. After all, the world created by From Software is designed for users to think and speculate about locations as mysterious as the Colosseums scattered around the map.

At the time, we already told you that a modder managed to enter these buildings to discover some empty arenas with a lot of potential. Considering that said structures remain inaccessible, the players aim for a possible DLC Nothing official has been announced yet. Despite this, the community does not stop investigating, and that is why we now have new data that invites us to dream.

sekiro dubi has spent digging through the Elden Ring archives to uncover possibilities that were discarded or forgotten by the developers, leaving us with a deeper insight into said colosseums. As you can see in the video that heads this news, the user has restored functionalities that not only incorporate enemies and Places of Grace in the Colosseums, but also reinforce the theory of a DLC.

However, this speculation goes a little further thanks to some key information that Sekiro Dubi finds. At the entrance to one of the Colosseums, the player locates an item which, relating to the Elden Ring lore, points to the possibility that users can travel to the past and explore the Colosseums in all their glory. Something like what was presented in the Dark Souls DLC with the possibility of traveling to Oolacile.

Obviously we need a official confirmation From Software to find out exactly what will happen to the Elden Ring Coliseums. Meanwhile, the community will continue digging to discover discarded ideas (and very interesting) such as the existence of its own bestiary or the option to create concoctions using NPC dreams.

