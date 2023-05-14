IAccording to media reports, Israel and the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad have agreed on a ceasefire after the recent fighting. This should come into force this Saturday evening at 10 p.m. local time, several Israeli and Arabic media reported unanimously on Saturday. Accordingly, both sides would have agreed to an Egyptian mediation proposal. There was no official confirmation from Israel or from Islamic Jihad. Shortly after the agreement became known, the warning sirens wailed again in the border area.

Shortly after the violence broke out, Egypt – as it has done so often – acted as a mediator. However, negotiations on a ceasefire initially faltered. According to the army, there was already a kind of unofficial declaration of a ceasefire on Wednesday, which Israel also adhered to – until rockets were flown out of the Gaza Strip again. According to media reports based on Egyptian and Israeli sources, the two sides have now reached an agreement to stop attacking homes or civilians.

The Israeli military launched the “Arrow and Shield” military operation with air strikes against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night. Since then, several high-ranking members of the groups have been deliberately killed. The organization, which is closely linked to Israel’s archenemy Iran, is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA. Like Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, it has taken up the cause of destroying Israel.

According to the military, militant Palestinians have fired more than a thousand rockets at Israeli towns since Wednesday in response. More than 30 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, including several women and children. A woman and a Palestinian worker from the Gaza Strip were killed in rocket attacks in Israel.