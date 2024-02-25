The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz accused UN rapporteurs and experts of “ignoring war, sexual and crimes against humanity” committed by Hamas after they called for a arms embargo on Israel given the high impact of civilian casualties in the war in the Gaza Strip.

(Also: The death toll in the Gaza Strip reaches more than 28,000 after 135 days of war).

“Since the October 7 massacre, the UN has cooperated with Hamas terrorists and is seeking to undermine Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens from a murderous terrorist organization that demands Israel's destruction,” Katz said. in your X account.

Thirty-seven members of UN expert groups and rapporteurs assured on Friday that the export of weapons to Israel by other countries must “stop immediately” given that any arms transfer may violate international humanitarian law in the current Gaza offensive.

“It constitutes a stain that cannot be erased from the UN as an organization.and personally of Secretary General Antonio Guterres,” Katz added.



From the Ministry they assured that the demand for an arms embargo are “calls for support” for Hamas; and the request to stop sharing intelligence information with Israel “they will prevent the hostages from returning home“; while the requests of the UN rapporteurs and experts were called “anti-Israeli obsession” and “biased positions.”

Israeli airstrikes against the Zawaida neighborhood of Deir Al Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. See also Caught! Vinicius would be dating an Onlyfans model, also an athlete

Among the signatories are the UN rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, whose entry has recently been banned in Israel; and her counterparts for the protection of human rights during the fight against terrorism (Ben Saul) or against racism and xenophobia (Ashwini KP).

The signatories praised countries such as Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and companies such as the Japanese company Itochi, which have suspended their arms transfers to Israel, as well as the EU, which has recommended not exporting weapons to the country.

On the other hand, they highlighted that the US and Germany are by far the main arms exporters to Israel, with an increase in their shipments since the start of the war, and they cited other important suppliers asto the Israeli army like France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.



“The ruling of the International Court of Justice on January 26, which pointed out a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza, increases the need for an arms embargo against Israel,” they stressed.

See also With two minutes of silence and pain, Israel remembers the victims of the Holocaust Israel says they would be taking away its right to defend itself.

EFE

Read more news