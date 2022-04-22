Silvano Michetti returned to Italy after being disqualified at L’Isola dei Famosi and decided to withdraw the warning against Mediaset and reveal his real words ‘mistaken’ for a blasphemy

Island of the Famous continues to hold court after the alleged blasphemy launched by Silvano Michetti moments after landing in Honduras. The component of the Cousins ​​of the Countryside is finally back in Italy, ready to tell him about what has happened in recent weeks.

Interviewed by the weekly New Tv, Ivano Michetti confirmed the withdrawal of the warning given against Mediaset. The group immediately after Silvano’s disqualification had decided to be wary of the entire Mediaset claiming not to have said any blasphemy during the prime time of Canale 5.

On social media in a few hours the video of Michetti with the alleged blasphemy signed and registered directly by Honduras. In fact, it was considered a reason for disqualification just a few moments from the beginning of his journey in L’Isola dei Famosi.

Isola dei Famosi, Silvano Michetti: “Here’s what I really said …”

As soon as the editorial team confirmed and made official the disqualification, Silvano left Playa ready to return directly to Italy. Decision that at first i Countryside cousins they had not accepted at all.

Now, weeks later, Silvano Michetti has decided to reveal what his words were actually exchanged by the editorial staff for a blasphemy.

Once back in Italy Silvano Michetti wanted to clarify the alleged blasphemy he had just landed on L’isola dei Famosi. The component de The Countryside Cousins in fact, he is convinced that he never uttered those words that led to immediate disqualification.

It is him in a long interview with the weekly New Tv to explain: “I accept the disqualification though I have never cursed, I have 50 years of career behind me and I am a religious man. What happened to me is truly absurd ”.

Despite this first statement, Silvano Michetti also decided to withdraw the notice which at first he had played against Mediaset and L’Isola dei Famosi born from his brother Ivano. “We let it go”Explains Silvano in respect of Nick Luciani who is still part of the reality show contestants.